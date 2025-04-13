Pope Francis makes a brief appearance after Palm Sunday service

Pope Francis made a brief appearance in St. Peter's Square on Sunday at the end of a Palm Sunday service, greeting the crowds from his wheelchair as he continues to recover from double pneumonia.



"Happy Palm Sunday, Happy Holy Week," the pope said, before once returning inside the Vatican, stopping occasionally to talk with the faithful, including a group of delighted nuns.



Unlike last Sunday, when he made his first public appearance since being discharged from hospital three weeks ago, the pope was not receiving oxygen via a small hose under his nose.



Reuters