News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Justice Minister Adel Nassar concludes official visit to France with high-level meetings on judicial cooperation
Lebanon News
30-05-2025 | 04:20
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Justice Minister Adel Nassar concludes official visit to France with high-level meetings on judicial cooperation
Lebanon’s Justice Minister, Adel Nassar, concluded his official visit to the French Republic following a series of high-level judicial and administrative meetings in Paris.
The discussions focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation between Lebanon and France in the judicial field, as well as exchanging expertise in judicial organization and institutional reform.
A key moment in the visit was Minister Nassar’s meeting with his French counterpart, Gérald Darmanin, at the French Ministry of Justice, where they discussed ways to support Lebanon’s reform path, particularly efforts to modernize the justice system and strengthen judicial independence.
Minister Darmanin affirmed France’s full readiness to support Lebanon through technical cooperation, knowledge exchange, and specialized training programs aimed at strengthening Lebanese judicial institutions. The two sides also discussed the possibility of a visit by the French minister to Lebanon in the near future.
Minister Nassar also held meetings with several top judicial figures, including Christophe Soulard, President of the French Court of Cassation; Rémy Heitz, Prosecutor General at the Court of Cassation; and other senior officials.
The discussions addressed the role of judicial councils in reinforcing the independence of the judiciary and promoting transparency and professional accountability, as well as ways to strengthen direct cooperation between the French and Lebanese judiciaries.
In a meeting with Stéphane Noël, Inspector General at the French Ministry of Justice, Nassar explored judicial governance mechanisms and the development of oversight and evaluation systems within judicial and administrative institutions.
Noël expressed his full readiness to cooperate and plans to visit Lebanon in July.
The visit concluded with a meeting between Minister Nassar and Jérémie Pellet, Director General of Expertise France, during which they discussed avenues of cooperation in technical assistance, judicial training, and institutional capacity building—particularly in relation to modernizing Lebanon’s Judicial Studies Institute.
Minister Nassar extended his deep gratitude to the French authorities, especially Ambassador Hervé Magro, for his direct supervision in organizing the meetings, which marked an important step in reaffirming France’s support for Lebanon, particularly in its efforts to uphold the rule of law and judicial independence.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Justice Minister
Visit
France
Cooperation
Next
Zafer Nasser to LBCI: Backs Aoun’s approach to Hezbollah arms, slams party's moral judgments
Lebanon's President Aoun thanks Chinese Ambassador for strengthening bilateral ties
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-21
Lebanon prepares for high-level visit to Iraq to boost bilateral cooperation
Lebanon News
2025-05-21
Lebanon prepares for high-level visit to Iraq to boost bilateral cooperation
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-15
Saudi envoy Prince Yazid bin Farhan continues high-level meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-04-15
Saudi envoy Prince Yazid bin Farhan continues high-level meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-06
High-level Arab Fund delegation to visit Lebanon on May 7 and 8 for first time since 2023
Lebanon News
2025-05-06
High-level Arab Fund delegation to visit Lebanon on May 7 and 8 for first time since 2023
0
Middle East News
2025-04-14
France Interior Minister on visit to Morocco for security talks
Middle East News
2025-04-14
France Interior Minister on visit to Morocco for security talks
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
04:45
Zafer Nasser to LBCI: Backs Aoun’s approach to Hezbollah arms, slams party's moral judgments
Lebanon News
04:45
Zafer Nasser to LBCI: Backs Aoun’s approach to Hezbollah arms, slams party's moral judgments
0
Lebanon News
03:34
Lebanon's President Aoun thanks Chinese Ambassador for strengthening bilateral ties
Lebanon News
03:34
Lebanon's President Aoun thanks Chinese Ambassador for strengthening bilateral ties
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Hezbollah's arsenal remains: Lebanon stalls on disarmament as international community awaits
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Hezbollah's arsenal remains: Lebanon stalls on disarmament as international community awaits
0
Lebanon News
12:30
Health Ministry: One killed by Israeli gunfire in South Lebanon's Kfarkela
Lebanon News
12:30
Health Ministry: One killed by Israeli gunfire in South Lebanon's Kfarkela
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-12
Interior Ministry releases 2025 municipal election results of Koura district
Lebanon News
2025-05-12
Interior Ministry releases 2025 municipal election results of Koura district
0
Middle East News
2025-05-20
Sweden seeks EU sanctions targeting 'individual Israeli ministers'
Middle East News
2025-05-20
Sweden seeks EU sanctions targeting 'individual Israeli ministers'
0
World News
2025-04-14
Russian, Iranian FMs to meet in Moscow: Russian state media
World News
2025-04-14
Russian, Iranian FMs to meet in Moscow: Russian state media
0
Lebanon News
07:06
Lebanon approves financial grants for military personnel starting July 1
Lebanon News
07:06
Lebanon approves financial grants for military personnel starting July 1
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Hezbollah's arsenal remains: Lebanon stalls on disarmament as international community awaits
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Hezbollah's arsenal remains: Lebanon stalls on disarmament as international community awaits
2
Lebanon News
07:06
Lebanon approves financial grants for military personnel starting July 1
Lebanon News
07:06
Lebanon approves financial grants for military personnel starting July 1
3
Lebanon News
09:18
Civil Defense analyzes grain at Beirut Port silos amid ongoing safety concerns
Lebanon News
09:18
Civil Defense analyzes grain at Beirut Port silos amid ongoing safety concerns
4
Lebanon News
08:39
Cabinet appoints key figures to CDR and Ogero leadership
Lebanon News
08:39
Cabinet appoints key figures to CDR and Ogero leadership
5
Lebanon News
06:51
Israeli drone targets forested area in Nabatiyeh El Faouqa, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:51
Israeli drone targets forested area in Nabatiyeh El Faouqa, South Lebanon
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Washington's revised hostage deal reignites debate inside Israeli cabinet — the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Washington's revised hostage deal reignites debate inside Israeli cabinet — the details
7
Lebanon Economy
07:00
Cabinet appoints George Maarawi as finance ministry’s director general
Lebanon Economy
07:00
Cabinet appoints George Maarawi as finance ministry’s director general
8
Lebanon News
12:26
Lebanon to hold first official negotiation meeting with IMF delegation on Friday
Lebanon News
12:26
Lebanon to hold first official negotiation meeting with IMF delegation on Friday
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More