First boat carrying 1,500 stranded Israelis docks in Israel: Army

Middle East News
20-06-2025 | 06:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
First boat carrying 1,500 stranded Israelis docks in Israel: Army
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
First boat carrying 1,500 stranded Israelis docks in Israel: Army

Israel's army said that the first boat carrying Israelis stranded abroad due to the Iran-Israel war arrived Friday with 1,500 citizens aboard.

"As part of the Ministry of Transportation's Operation 'Safe Return,' a passenger ship bringing Israelis from the Port of Limassol in Cyprus docked today... at the Ashdod Port with over 1,500 Israelis on board," the army said in a statement.

AFP

Middle East News

Boat

Israelis

Army

LBCI Next
Macron says 'essential to prioritize return to negotiations' on Iran
Maersk halts stops in Israel's Haifa due to Iran-Israel conflict
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-09

Israeli forces seize Gaza aid boat carrying Greta Thunberg: Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-16

First flight brings home Lebanese stranded in Sharm El Sheikh amid regional airspace closures

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-13

Army says Israelis can leave shelters after Iran missile attack

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-10

Greta Thunberg accuses Israel of kidnap after Gaza aid boat intercepted

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
09:48

Iranian foreign minister says Israel attack 'betrayal' of diplomacy with US

LBCI
Middle East News
09:36

Iran-Israel conflict 'reaching point of no return': Erdogan

LBCI
Middle East News
09:31

Iran's IRGC strikes Israeli Channel 14 field broadcast site in Israel's Haifa with Sejjil-3 missiles

LBCI
World News
09:25

UK police arrest six on suspicion of assault near Iran's London embassy

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-15

Trump ends Syria sanctions: What it could mean for Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
07:18

Saudi Nuclear Regulatory Authority: Any attack on civilian nuclear facilities violates international resolutions

LBCI
World News
2025-04-22

Gold price hits record high above $3,500

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-11

Geagea to authorities: Prove Lebanon is a real state by protecting UNIFIL

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:04

UK issues travel warning for Lebanon amid air travel disruption risks

LBCI
Middle East News
15:15

Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem backs Iran, says group is not ‘on the sidelines’

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Tom Barrack meets Lebanese leaders as US-Lebanon talks stall on Hezbollah arms

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:24

Israeli forces blow up two homes in South Lebanon, seize bulldozer: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:37

Israeli minister warns Hezbollah against entering Iran-Israel war

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:45

Major traffic accident involving six vehicles at Nahr El Kalb tunnel—Video

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:03

Missile strike on Tel Aviv triggers Israeli threats against Iran’s Supreme Leader — the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:19

Beirut Port overhaul: Lebanon adopts advanced scanning tech to fight smuggling

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More