One dead, three wounded in Israeli attack on vehicle near Tebnine hospital

19-09-2025 | 08:07
One dead, three wounded in Israeli attack on vehicle near Tebnine hospital
One dead, three wounded in Israeli attack on vehicle near Tebnine hospital

An Israeli strike hit a vehicle in the town of Tebnine near the government hospital on Friday, killing one and wounding three, the Lebanese health ministry said.

