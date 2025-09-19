Lebanon’s FM presses UN chief on Israel withdrawal, refugee crisis

Lebanon News
19-09-2025 | 13:17
High views

2min


Lebanon’s Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji met United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres at the U.N. headquarters in New York, where discussions centered on Lebanon’s sovereignty, security, and the Syrian refugee crisis.

Guterres reaffirmed the U.N.’s full support for Lebanon and its people, expressing solidarity amid the country’s ongoing challenges. 

He noted that the decision to extend UNIFIL’s mandate for one year was the best achievable outcome, while stressing Israel must respect Lebanon’s sovereignty, withdraw from occupied territories, and end its violations.

Rajji welcomed the U.N.’s support and underlined the government’s decision to consolidate all weapons under state authority, calling it an irreversible step being implemented with determination. 

He also urged the release of Lebanese detainees and emphasized the need to plan for a mechanism to replace UNIFIL once it eventually withdraws.

Highlighting Lebanon’s priorities, Rajji said the safety of UNIFIL forces remains paramount, while condemning all attacks on peacekeepers. 

He also raised the strain of hosting large numbers of Syrian refugees, insisting that Lebanon can no longer bear the economic, social, and security burdens. He called for greater international support for their return to Syria.

During the talks, Rajji urged the international community to pressure Israel to end its aggression and fully withdraw from Lebanese territory. He voiced concern over reports that Israel intends to expand buffer zones along the southern border.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Youssef Rajji

United Nations

António Guterres

Syria

Israel

