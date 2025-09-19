News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
24
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Wajeet Rass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
24
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon’s FM presses UN chief on Israel withdrawal, refugee crisis
Lebanon News
19-09-2025 | 13:17
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanon’s FM presses UN chief on Israel withdrawal, refugee crisis
Lebanon’s Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji met United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres at the U.N. headquarters in New York, where discussions centered on Lebanon’s sovereignty, security, and the Syrian refugee crisis.
Guterres reaffirmed the U.N.’s full support for Lebanon and its people, expressing solidarity amid the country’s ongoing challenges.
He noted that the decision to extend UNIFIL’s mandate for one year was the best achievable outcome, while stressing Israel must respect Lebanon’s sovereignty, withdraw from occupied territories, and end its violations.
Rajji welcomed the U.N.’s support and underlined the government’s decision to consolidate all weapons under state authority, calling it an irreversible step being implemented with determination.
He also urged the release of Lebanese detainees and emphasized the need to plan for a mechanism to replace UNIFIL once it eventually withdraws.
Highlighting Lebanon’s priorities, Rajji said the safety of UNIFIL forces remains paramount, while condemning all attacks on peacekeepers.
He also raised the strain of hosting large numbers of Syrian refugees, insisting that Lebanon can no longer bear the economic, social, and security burdens. He called for greater international support for their return to Syria.
During the talks, Rajji urged the international community to pressure Israel to end its aggression and fully withdraw from Lebanese territory. He voiced concern over reports that Israel intends to expand buffer zones along the southern border.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Youssef Rajji
United Nations
António Guterres
Syria
Israel
Next
Lebanon sees rise in fuel prices
Speaker Nabih Berri condemns Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-04
Gebran Bassil links disarmament to Israeli withdrawal, discusses refugee crisis resolution in meeting with President Aoun
Lebanon News
2025-07-04
Gebran Bassil links disarmament to Israeli withdrawal, discusses refugee crisis resolution in meeting with President Aoun
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-31
Lebanon’s FM meets UN Envoy and diaspora delegation for talks on stability and electoral rights
Lebanon News
2025-07-31
Lebanon’s FM meets UN Envoy and diaspora delegation for talks on stability and electoral rights
0
Middle East News
2025-07-16
UN chief condemns Israel strikes on Syria: Spokesman
Middle East News
2025-07-16
UN chief condemns Israel strikes on Syria: Spokesman
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-14
Lebanon's FM urges EU support on Israeli withdrawal in Brussels talks
Lebanon News
2025-07-14
Lebanon's FM urges EU support on Israeli withdrawal in Brussels talks
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Israel calls up thousands of reservists: What’s next for Lebanon’s border?
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Israel calls up thousands of reservists: What’s next for Lebanon’s border?
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon’s military retirees fight for pay restoration amid record pension payouts
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon’s military retirees fight for pay restoration amid record pension payouts
0
Lebanon News
11:18
Lebanese army raids major drug warehouse in Shatila, arrests 55 – see photos
Lebanon News
11:18
Lebanese army raids major drug warehouse in Shatila, arrests 55 – see photos
0
Lebanon News
10:53
Hezbollah's chief urges Saudi Arabia to open ‘new page' with resistance, calls for Lebanon unity and timely elections
Lebanon News
10:53
Hezbollah's chief urges Saudi Arabia to open ‘new page' with resistance, calls for Lebanon unity and timely elections
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
11:09
UN Security Council votes to reimpose Iran nuclear sanctions
Middle East News
11:09
UN Security Council votes to reimpose Iran nuclear sanctions
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon’s military retirees fight for pay restoration amid record pension payouts
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon’s military retirees fight for pay restoration amid record pension payouts
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-12
Lebanon fast-tracks Starlink license: What does this mean for businesses and connectivity?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-12
Lebanon fast-tracks Starlink license: What does this mean for businesses and connectivity?
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:53
Hezbollah's chief urges Saudi Arabia to open ‘new page' with resistance, calls for Lebanon unity and timely elections
Lebanon News
10:53
Hezbollah's chief urges Saudi Arabia to open ‘new page' with resistance, calls for Lebanon unity and timely elections
2
Lebanon News
10:08
‘Lebanon is a treasure’: US ambassador calls for continued progress and disarmament
Lebanon News
10:08
‘Lebanon is a treasure’: US ambassador calls for continued progress and disarmament
3
Lebanon News
08:07
One dead, three wounded in Israeli attack on vehicle near Tebnine hospital
Lebanon News
08:07
One dead, three wounded in Israeli attack on vehicle near Tebnine hospital
4
Lebanon News
11:18
Lebanese army raids major drug warehouse in Shatila, arrests 55 – see photos
Lebanon News
11:18
Lebanese army raids major drug warehouse in Shatila, arrests 55 – see photos
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Israel calls up thousands of reservists: What’s next for Lebanon’s border?
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Israel calls up thousands of reservists: What’s next for Lebanon’s border?
6
Lebanon Economy
02:27
Lebanon sees rise in fuel prices
Lebanon Economy
02:27
Lebanon sees rise in fuel prices
7
Lebanon News
02:54
Lebanese President, Army Chief review security and Israeli attacks on south
Lebanon News
02:54
Lebanese President, Army Chief review security and Israeli attacks on south
8
Lebanon News
13:17
Lebanon’s FM presses UN chief on Israel withdrawal, refugee crisis
Lebanon News
13:17
Lebanon’s FM presses UN chief on Israel withdrawal, refugee crisis
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More