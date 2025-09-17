Iran ready for 'fair, balanced' nuclear solution with Europe: FM

17-09-2025 | 12:19
Iran ready for 'fair, balanced' nuclear solution with Europe: FM
Iran ready for 'fair, balanced' nuclear solution with Europe: FM

Iran said Wednesday it was ready to reach a "fair and balanced" solution with European powers over its nuclear program, following over-the-phone talks with Britain, France and Germany.
"Iran is prepared to achieve a fair and balanced solution that ensures mutual interests. Attaining such a goal requires a responsible and independent approach by the three European countries, and refraining from being influenced by actors," Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said after the call with his E3 counterparts and EU foreign policy chief.

