Lebanese army condemns ongoing Israeli violations and attacks on southern villages

The Lebanese army condemned continued Israeli violations, which have totaled more than 4,500 since the implementation of the ceasefire agreement following Israel’s 2024 aggression against Lebanon.



The army said Israeli attacks targeted southern villages and other populated areas, causing casualties, including deaths and injuries among civilians.



“These repeated violations, including incursions on land, at sea, and in the air, as well as attacks on border residents using incendiary devices and demolition of homes, obstruct the army’s operations in southern Lebanon,” the statement said.



The army added that continued violations could hinder its planned deployments south of the Litani River.



During ongoing engineering and security sweeps in southern regions, a specialized unit discovered and dismantled a disguised surveillance device planted by Israel in the Labbouneh area.



The army said it continues to monitor these violations in coordination with the ceasefire monitoring committee and the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).