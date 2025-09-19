Trump says to host Turkey's Erdogan at White House on Sept. 25

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that he will host Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan at the White House on Sept. 25 and that he expected to conclude trade and military agreements.



"We are working on many Trade and Military Deals with the President, including the large scale purchase of Boeing aircraft, a major F-16 Deal, and a continuation of the F-35 talks, which we expect to conclude positively," he wrote on Truth Social.



Reuters