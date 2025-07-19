Israeli airstrike on motorcycle in South Lebanon's Yohmor al-Shaqif kills one

19-07-2025 | 10:08
Israeli airstrike on motorcycle in South Lebanon&#39;s Yohmor al-Shaqif kills one
Israeli airstrike on motorcycle in South Lebanon's Yohmor al-Shaqif kills one

An Israeli airstrike targeted a motorcycle in the town of Yohmor al-Shaqif in the Nabatieh district, according to the National News Agency (NNA). The attack resulted in the death of one individual, with initial reports also indicating additional injuries.

Israeli

Airstrike

Motorcycle

South Lebanon

Yohmor al-Shaqif

PM Salam dismisses claims of Hezbollah handing weapons to Israel
Naim Qassem: Disarming Hezbollah is an Israeli demand, be patient with the exclusivity of weapons
