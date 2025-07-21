Lebanon suspends additional excise tax on gasoline and diesel following Shura Council ruling

The media office of the Ministry of Finance issued a statement noting that, following receipt of a letter from the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers regarding the suspension of the additional excise tax on gasoline and diesel oil—and based on the State Shura Council’s decision No. 219/2024-2025 dated July 15, 2025—the Ministry of Finance has announced the implementation of this decision through Lebanese Customs.



Accordingly, the Higher Customs Council addressed a letter to the Directorate General of Customs requesting the suspension of the additional flat domestic consumption tax on gasoline and diesel.



The letter stated that, based on the aforementioned correspondence, “the Council has decided to suspend its decision No. 49/2025 dated June 2, 2025 (amending item No. 685 of the customs tariff), and to halt the application of the additional flat domestic consumption tax on gasoline and diesel, which is collected under code 04H in the customs information system, effective immediately.”



This is in accordance with the State Shura Council decision No. 219/2024-2025 dated July 15, 2025, and the letter from the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers No. 1388/M.S. dated July 21, 2025, which mandates compliance with the implementation of this decision.