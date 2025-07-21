Lebanon suspends additional excise tax on gasoline and diesel following Shura Council ruling

Lebanon News
21-07-2025 | 08:46
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon suspends additional excise tax on gasoline and diesel following Shura Council ruling
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanon suspends additional excise tax on gasoline and diesel following Shura Council ruling

The media office of the Ministry of Finance issued a statement noting that, following receipt of a letter from the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers regarding the suspension of the additional excise tax on gasoline and diesel oil—and based on the State Shura Council’s decision No. 219/2024-2025 dated July 15, 2025—the Ministry of Finance has announced the implementation of this decision through Lebanese Customs.

Accordingly, the Higher Customs Council addressed a letter to the Directorate General of Customs requesting the suspension of the additional flat domestic consumption tax on gasoline and diesel. 

The letter stated that, based on the aforementioned correspondence, “the Council has decided to suspend its decision No. 49/2025 dated June 2, 2025 (amending item No. 685 of the customs tariff), and to halt the application of the additional flat domestic consumption tax on gasoline and diesel, which is collected under code 04H in the customs information system, effective immediately.” 

This is in accordance with the State Shura Council decision No. 219/2024-2025 dated July 15, 2025, and the letter from the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers No. 1388/M.S. dated July 21, 2025, which mandates compliance with the implementation of this decision.

Lebanon News

suspends

additional

excise

gasoline

diesel

following

Shura

Council

ruling

LBCI Next
Speaker Berri convenes joint parliamentary meeting to address lifting immunity from MP Bouchikian and launch telecom probe
Lebanese Forces reject sectarian accusations, reaffirm commitment to national unity
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-19

MEA announces additional flight to and from Paris on June 23, 2025

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-20

Smuggling and tax evasion at Lebanese ports: Can AI and technology stem the losses?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-05

Lebanon elected to UN Economic and Social Council for 2026–2028 term

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-14

Lebanon names Mohammad Qabbani as new head of Council for Development and Reconstruction

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:26

Samy Gemayel: Lebanon takes major step toward sovereignty and reform

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Lebanon’s tobacco body emerges as major source of state revenue — A model for other state institutions?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:57

Tom Barrack’s mission in limbo: US envoy urges Lebanon to act on Hezbollah arms

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:26

Walid Jumblatt meets Tom Barrack and US Ambassador to discuss regional developments

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-17

After 40 years behind bars, Georges Abdallah set to walk free—will politics stand in the way again?

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:26

Samy Gemayel: Lebanon takes major step toward sovereignty and reform

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-30

Syria monitor says at least two killed as sectarian clashes spread

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:09

US envoy Tom Barrack says Hezbollah's disarmament is an internal issue, rules out Lebanon sanctions

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:25

Lebanon’s President Aoun meets US envoy Tom Barrack

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:49

US envoy Tom Barrack urges Lebanon to back disarmament talk with action, sources tell LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:55

Lebanese defense minister heads to Turkey for talks amid regional tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:34

MEA announces schedule changes for select international flights July 26–30

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:26

MP George Bouchikian denies fleeing Lebanon ahead of immunity lift request

LBCI
Middle East News
04:30

Israel says struck Yemen's Hodeida port

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:17

Lebanese authorities arrest sixth fugitive from Nabatieh jailbreak in Tyre

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More