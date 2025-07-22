Zafer Nasser to LBCI: Calls for upholding Sweida ceasefire, highlights Jumblatt’s key role

Progressive Socialist Party Secretary General Zafer Nasser condemned the recent events in Sweida, calling them unacceptable and holding authorities responsible for addressing the situation and preventing any project that would sever Sweida from Syria.



Speaking on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Nasser said: “The situation is not over yet, which is why we emphasize the need to uphold the ceasefire. Israel has no interest in seeing the situation stabilize.”



He noted that past experience has shown Israel uses certain groups but does not protect them, adding that the Israeli airstrikes in Syria carry strategic dimensions and are messages aimed at regional powers with influence in Damascus.



Nasser also pointed out that former PSP leader Walid Jumblatt was always keen to maintain a healthy relationship with the Arslan family, as part of his effort to preserve internal unity, especially during times of crisis.