On Army Day, ISF pledges unity in serving Lebanon

Lebanon’s Internal Security Forces (ISF) extended congratulations to the Lebanese Army on its 80th anniversary, affirming solidarity in safeguarding the country.



In a post on X, the ISF wrote: "On your 80th anniversary, we stand united in service of Lebanon, its people, and its security. You are truly the guardians of national identity in times of hardship and the beacon of the homeland in its darkest hours. A salute to you from the Internal Security Forces on your day."