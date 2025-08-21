UK Ambassador opens upgraded Lebanese Army training facility in Zahrani

21-08-2025 | 05:52
UK Ambassador opens upgraded Lebanese Army training facility in Zahrani
2min
UK Ambassador opens upgraded Lebanese Army training facility in Zahrani

British Ambassador Hamish Cowell inaugurated a newly upgraded Lebanese Army training facility in Zahrani on Thursday, highlighting the United Kingdom's continued support for Lebanon's security and stability.

According to a statement from the British Embassy, the project was funded by the UK government's Integrated Security Fund. It will serve as a key training center to strengthen the army's readiness for deployment in South Lebanon. The UK also provided 1,000 sets of personal protective equipment to safeguard soldiers during critical missions.

The ceremony was attended by Cowell, the commander of the Lebanese Army's 2nd Intervention Regiment, British Defense Attaché Lt. Col. Charles Smith, Deputy Head of the Integrated Security Fund James Barber, and program officer Sara Kronfol.

“It is an honor to inaugurate this upgraded training facility in Zahrani, a testament to our ongoing partnership and shared vision for a safer Lebanon,” Cowell said. “The role of the Lebanese Army is more vital than ever in protecting Lebanon and its people. Our support aims to strengthen the army’s resilience, provide essential infrastructure, and enable a sustained presence in the south.”

The embassy noted that since 2024, the UK has committed more than £17 million to support the army’s deployment, particularly in South Lebanon, reinforcing its role as the sole legitimate military force of the state and bolstering its resilience nationwide.

The statement further noted that the new training facility builds upon more than a decade of British assistance. Since 2013, the UK has worked closely with the Lebanese Army’s Land Border Regiments to strengthen state authority along the Syrian border, combat smuggling, and protect local communities.

