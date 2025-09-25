Houthi media says Israeli strike targeted Yemen detention facility

25-09-2025 | 13:14
Houthi media says Israeli strike targeted Yemen detention facility
Houthi media says Israeli strike targeted Yemen detention facility

Houthi media said an Israeli strike on Thursday targeted a detention facility, citing a security source, after the rebels said at least two people had been killed in the latest air raid.

"A source in the security and intelligence service: The Israeli aggression on Sanaa targeted one of the service's correctional facilities, which houses a number of prisoners and detainees," said the Houthis' al-Masirah television.

