Residents in south Lebanon’s Khiam protest US envoy’s visit

Lebanon News
27-08-2025 | 03:34
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Residents in south Lebanon’s Khiam protest US envoy’s visit
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Residents in south Lebanon’s Khiam protest US envoy’s visit

A group of residents in the southern town of Khiam staged a protest, holding up pictures of their slain relatives to denounce the visit of U.S. envoy Tom Barrack.

They voiced opposition to what they described as Washington’s “biased policies.”

Lebanon News

Lebanon

South

Khiam

Tom Barrack

LBCI Next
Prosecutors charge ex-minister Bouchikian after parliament lifts immunity
Drone drops leaflets over southern towns warning against Hezbollah-linked figures — state media
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:27

Trump says he has raised in excess of $1.5 billion since 2024 election

LBCI
World News
08:02

Turkey says Netanyahu's remarks on Armenian genocide bid to distract from Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:49

Italy's Meloni condemns killing of journalists in Gaza by Israeli fire

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:33

Trump to chair Gaza meeting in Washington, top US and Israeli diplomats to also meet

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:30

Lebanon's summer tourism season shows positive results: Beirut's occupancy rate reaches 90%

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:48

Speaker Berri: Lebanon faces new complications after US delegation visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:41

US envoy Tom Barrack cancels visit to south Lebanon’s Khiam

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:30

Prosecutors charge ex-minister Bouchikian after parliament lifts immunity

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:02

Turkey says Netanyahu's remarks on Armenian genocide bid to distract from Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-19

Tom Barrack meets Lebanese leaders as US-Lebanon talks stall on Hezbollah arms

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-21

Lebanese Parliament Committee secures $40 million for road expansions along Jounieh Highway

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Tom Barrack and the press: US envoy's words ignite debate over diplomatic etiquette

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:54

Lebanese Presidency apologizes after US envoy’s remarks spark backlash

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Between style and statecraft: US envoy Morgan Ortagus lives Beirut life

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Tom Barrack and the press: US envoy's words ignite debate over diplomatic etiquette

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Negotiations await US envoy's decision: Hezbollah disarmament remains a priority for Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:41

US envoy Tom Barrack cancels visit to south Lebanon’s Khiam

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:21

Drone drops leaflets over southern towns warning against Hezbollah-linked figures — state media

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:34

Residents in south Lebanon’s Khiam protest US envoy’s visit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Exclusive state control over arms: The central message of US delegation's visit to Beirut—Key discussions

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More