Lebanon's Foreign Ministry appoints media adviser for expat voting preparations

Lebanon News
16-09-2025 | 13:39
High views
Lebanon&#39;s Foreign Ministry appoints media adviser for expat voting preparations
Lebanon's Foreign Ministry appoints media adviser for expat voting preparations

Lebanon's Foreign Ministry said Tuesday it is pressing ahead with logistical preparations for overseas voting in the upcoming elections, pending parliamentary approval of necessary legal amendments.

As part of those preparations, Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji appointed journalist Richard Harfouche as media adviser for expatriate voting. Harfouche will also serve as a member of the committee tasked with following up on the organization of Lebanese voting abroad.

The ministry called on media outlets interested in covering the expatriate voting file to coordinate directly with Harfouche at the provided contact number: 70-314435

