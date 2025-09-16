News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
25
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
25
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon's Foreign Ministry appoints media adviser for expat voting preparations
Lebanon News
16-09-2025 | 13:39
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanon's Foreign Ministry appoints media adviser for expat voting preparations
Lebanon's Foreign Ministry said Tuesday it is pressing ahead with logistical preparations for overseas voting in the upcoming elections, pending parliamentary approval of necessary legal amendments.
As part of those preparations, Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji appointed journalist Richard Harfouche as media adviser for expatriate voting. Harfouche will also serve as a member of the committee tasked with following up on the organization of Lebanese voting abroad.
The ministry called on media outlets interested in covering the expatriate voting file to coordinate directly with Harfouche at the provided contact number: 70-314435
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Foreign
Ministry
Media
Adviser
Expat
Voting
Preparations
Next
Lebanon sees increase in fuel prices
Israeli army claims it targeted Hezbollah command site in Nabatieh
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-11
French expert delivers reform plan for Lebanon's Environment Ministry
Lebanon News
2025-09-11
French expert delivers reform plan for Lebanon's Environment Ministry
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
Lebanon Foreign Ministry praises UN Security Council for extending UNIFIL mandate
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
Lebanon Foreign Ministry praises UN Security Council for extending UNIFIL mandate
0
World News
2025-07-20
Putin meets Khamenei's top adviser for nuclear talks
World News
2025-07-20
Putin meets Khamenei's top adviser for nuclear talks
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-09-12
Lebanon's Economy Minister discusses Financial Gap Law, donor conference with French adviser
Lebanon Economy
2025-09-12
Lebanon's Economy Minister discusses Financial Gap Law, donor conference with French adviser
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
13:29
Lebanese Cabinet announces approved measures following session
Lebanon News
13:29
Lebanese Cabinet announces approved measures following session
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Legal action: Lebanon moves toward criminalizing bullying with new draft law
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Legal action: Lebanon moves toward criminalizing bullying with new draft law
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Rumors of delay: Will Lebanon's 2026 parliamentary elections be held on time?
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Rumors of delay: Will Lebanon's 2026 parliamentary elections be held on time?
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Bills and illnesses: The high cost of Lebanon's power shortage
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Bills and illnesses: The high cost of Lebanon's power shortage
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2025-08-08
Australia defeats Lebanon 93-80 in FIBA Asia Cup, Lebanon to face South Korea on Sunday
Sports News
2025-08-08
Australia defeats Lebanon 93-80 in FIBA Asia Cup, Lebanon to face South Korea on Sunday
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-21
Lebanon's FM meets German, Ukrainian Ambassadors, UN official to discuss UNIFIL renewal
Lebanon News
2025-08-21
Lebanon's FM meets German, Ukrainian Ambassadors, UN official to discuss UNIFIL renewal
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-04
Neglected invoices at Beirut Port: Over $1 million recovered for Lebanese treasury
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-04
Neglected invoices at Beirut Port: Over $1 million recovered for Lebanese treasury
0
Lebanon News
05:42
Lebanon’s FM bids farewell to US and Malaysian ambassadors
Lebanon News
05:42
Lebanon’s FM bids farewell to US and Malaysian ambassadors
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
12:22
UNIFIL donates over 100 vehicles and equipment to Lebanese Army in support boost
Lebanon News
12:22
UNIFIL donates over 100 vehicles and equipment to Lebanese Army in support boost
2
Lebanon News
04:27
Owner of vessel linked to giant 2020 Beirut port blast arrested in Bulgaria: Court
Lebanon News
04:27
Owner of vessel linked to giant 2020 Beirut port blast arrested in Bulgaria: Court
3
Lebanon Economy
02:12
Lebanon sees increase in fuel prices
Lebanon Economy
02:12
Lebanon sees increase in fuel prices
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Legal action: Lebanon moves toward criminalizing bullying with new draft law
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Legal action: Lebanon moves toward criminalizing bullying with new draft law
5
World News
02:00
Trump likely to meet Zelensky next week on peace efforts: Rubio
World News
02:00
Trump likely to meet Zelensky next week on peace efforts: Rubio
6
Middle East News
09:56
Syria has withdrawn heavy weapons from south: Military official to AFP
Middle East News
09:56
Syria has withdrawn heavy weapons from south: Military official to AFP
7
Middle East News
11:07
US sanctions target financing of Iran's military
Middle East News
11:07
US sanctions target financing of Iran's military
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Escalation without limits: Israel unleashes multi-front offensive as Gaza war nears second year
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Escalation without limits: Israel unleashes multi-front offensive as Gaza war nears second year
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More