UN Security Council set to renew Lebanon peacekeepers for final time

Lebanon News
28-08-2025 | 03:10
UN Security Council set to renew Lebanon peacekeepers for final time
2min
UN Security Council set to renew Lebanon peacekeepers for final time

The United Nations Security Council will vote on Thursday to extend a long-running peacekeeping mission in Lebanon until the end of 2026, when the operation will then begin a year-long "orderly and safe drawdown and withdrawal," diplomats said.

The U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), established in 1978, patrols Lebanon's southern border with Israel. The mandate for the operation is renewed annually, and its current authorization expires on August 31.

The 15-member council is set to adopt a French draft resolution after a compromise was reached with the United States, a veto-wielding council member who told a closed-door meeting last week that UNIFIL should only be extended for one final year, said diplomats, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The draft text "requests UNIFIL to cease its operations on 31 December 2026 and to start from this date and within one year its orderly and safe drawdown and withdrawal of its personnel, in close consultation with the Government of Lebanon with the aim of making Lebanon Government the sole provider of security in southern Lebanon."

Reuters

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Security Council

Peacekeepers

UNIFIL

Lebanese army receives weapons from Rashidieh camp, more handovers expected
US envoy Tom Barrack faces protests in South Lebanon amid Hezbollah disarmament push—The details
