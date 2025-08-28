News
PM Salam welcomes UN Security Council extension for UNIFIL
Lebanon News
28-08-2025 | 12:18
PM Salam welcomes UN Security Council extension for UNIFIL
Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam welcomed the U.N. Security Council’s decision to extend the mandate of the UNIFIL until December 31, 2026.
He thanked all member states for their positive engagement in the negotiations, highlighting France’s constructive efforts to secure consensus and acknowledging the support of other friendly countries that understood Lebanon’s concerns.
Salam noted that the extension covers one year and four months, after which a gradual and safe withdrawal of UNIFIL is planned to begin at the end of 2026 over the course of one year.
He pointed out that the resolution requests the U.N. Secretary-General to consider available options for implementing U.N. Resolution 1701 after UNIFIL’s withdrawal, including support for security and monitoring the Blue Line.
The resolution also renewed the call for Israel to withdraw from the five points it still occupies and emphasized the need for Lebanon to extend state authority across its territory, in line with previous international resolutions and the Taif Agreement, ensuring that only the state holds arms and authority.
Salam added that the resolution urges the international community to intensify support for the Lebanese Army, including providing equipment, supplies, and funding to guarantee effective and sustainable deployment.
Finally, he noted that the resolution reaffirms the call to activate the mechanisms established under the ceasefire arrangements between Lebanon and Israel and to cooperate with UNIFIL to ensure full implementation.
Lebanon News
Prime Minister
Nawaf Salam
UN
UNIFIL
