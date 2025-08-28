PM Salam welcomes UN Security Council extension for UNIFIL

Lebanon News
28-08-2025 | 12:18
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
PM Salam welcomes UN Security Council extension for UNIFIL
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
PM Salam welcomes UN Security Council extension for UNIFIL

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam welcomed the U.N. Security Council’s decision to extend the mandate of the UNIFIL until December 31, 2026. 

He thanked all member states for their positive engagement in the negotiations, highlighting France’s constructive efforts to secure consensus and acknowledging the support of other friendly countries that understood Lebanon’s concerns.

Salam noted that the extension covers one year and four months, after which a gradual and safe withdrawal of UNIFIL is planned to begin at the end of 2026 over the course of one year.

He pointed out that the resolution requests the U.N. Secretary-General to consider available options for implementing U.N. Resolution 1701 after UNIFIL’s withdrawal, including support for security and monitoring the Blue Line.

The resolution also renewed the call for Israel to withdraw from the five points it still occupies and emphasized the need for Lebanon to extend state authority across its territory, in line with previous international resolutions and the Taif Agreement, ensuring that only the state holds arms and authority.

Salam added that the resolution urges the international community to intensify support for the Lebanese Army, including providing equipment, supplies, and funding to guarantee effective and sustainable deployment.

Finally, he noted that the resolution reaffirms the call to activate the mechanisms established under the ceasefire arrangements between Lebanon and Israel and to cooperate with UNIFIL to ensure full implementation.

Lebanon News

Prime Minister

Nawaf Salam

UN

UNIFIL

LBCI Next
UN Security Council set to renew Lebanon peacekeepers for final time
US envoy Tom Barrack faces protests in South Lebanon amid Hezbollah disarmament push—The details
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:38

Speaker Berri thanks Security Council for unanimous UNIFIL mandate extension

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:07

UN Security Council renews UNIFIL’s mandate for one last year; Here is the full renewal

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:10

UN Security Council set to renew Lebanon peacekeepers for final time

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-05

US vetoes UN Security Council demand for Gaza ceasefire

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:45

President Aoun mourns army soldiers in Ras Naqoura: Army pays with blood to maintain stability in the South

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:38

Speaker Berri thanks Security Council for unanimous UNIFIL mandate extension

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:31

Lebanon’s UN Envoy highlights need for UNIFIL, calls for respect of sovereignty and support for Lebanese Army

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Tensions rise as Israel increases military pressure on Lebanon and Syria — Here are the details

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:10

UN Security Council set to renew Lebanon peacekeepers for final time

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:45

President Aoun mourns army soldiers in Ras Naqoura: Army pays with blood to maintain stability in the South

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-26

Between style and statecraft: US envoy Morgan Ortagus lives Beirut life

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:15

Lebanon’s General Security warns public against “THE MOSSAD” social media pages

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:29

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:37

Lebanese army receives weapons from Rashidieh camp, more handovers expected

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:07

UN Security Council renews UNIFIL’s mandate for one last year; Here is the full renewal

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:29

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:40

Speaker Berri slams attacks on Lebanese army, even symbolic ones

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:39

Israeli airstrikes target areas in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:42

Lebanese Army receives weapons from Palestinian camps in Tyre as part of ongoing handover process

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:10

UN Security Council set to renew Lebanon peacekeepers for final time

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:46

MP Mohammad Raad says sovereignty is the real condition for any call to control weapons

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More