Speaker Berri thanks Security Council for unanimous UNIFIL mandate extension

Speaker of the Parliament Nabih Berri expressed his gratitude to the members of the U.N. Security Council for unanimously voting to extend UNIFIL’s mandate.



He said: “Forty-seven years of U.N. peacekeeping in the southern Litani region stand as witnesses—and through the fallen, as martyrs—of Lebanon’s and the Lebanese people’s, especially the people of the south, commitment to international legitimacy and its resolutions, which protect their rights, land, and sovereignty up to the international borders.”



He added: “We hope for another international consensus that will put an end to Israel’s ongoing attacks on Lebanon—most recently this evening, which led to the death of two Lebanese army soldiers and the injury of another. This consensus must compel Israel to implement U.N. Resolution 1701 and fully respect all the terms of the ceasefire.”





