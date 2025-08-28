News
Lebanon Foreign Ministry praises UN Security Council for extending UNIFIL mandate
Lebanon News
28-08-2025 | 15:30
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanon Foreign Ministry praises UN Security Council for extending UNIFIL mandate
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates expressed Lebanon’s deep appreciation to the members of the U.N. Security Council for voting in favor of extending the mandate of the U.N. peacekeeping forces in southern Lebanon (UNIFIL) for another year.
The ministry highlighted that this outcome reflects the intensive diplomatic efforts coordinated with the Presidency and the Cabinet to maintain UNIFIL’s mission during this sensitive period, amid ongoing Israeli violations and attacks.
The ministry extended special thanks to all friendly and allied countries that supported the extension and worked to secure consensus, particularly France as penholder and the United States for their understanding of Lebanon’s situation and the importance of UNIFIL’s role in restoring stability in the South.
Renewing UNIFIL’s mandate and maintaining its presence in southern Lebanon is a significant step that complements the Lebanese state’s ongoing efforts to assert its sovereignty, extend its control, and ensure that arms are exclusively in the hands of the state throughout the South and the rest of the country.
The ministry affirmed Lebanon’s commitment to closely cooperate with the international forces to support the Lebanese army’s deployment in the South, centralize arms under state authority, and implement U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701.
