Source to AFP: Israeli strike near Beirut targets Hezbollah member

A security source told AFP that an Israeli strike Tuesday, south of Beirut, targeted and wounded a Hezbollah member, after Lebanese state media reported a raid on a vehicle.



"An enemy drone targeted a little while ago a car... between the towns of Jiyeh and Barja," the National News Agency reported, referring to an area some 30 kilometres south of the capital.



The security source, requesting anonymity as they were not authorized to speak to the media, said the strike targeted "a Hezbollah member, who was wounded but not killed.”



An AFP photographer saw a burnt-out car near a mosque, while soldiers deployed to the scene.



AFP