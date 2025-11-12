PM Salam urges women to lead change: ‘No tolerance for abusers or harassers’

12-11-2025 | 03:46
PM Salam urges women to lead change: ‘No tolerance for abusers or harassers’
PM Salam urges women to lead change: ‘No tolerance for abusers or harassers’

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said there can be “no tolerance for abusers or harassers — whether a husband, relative, or stranger” during the “Women on the Front Lines 2025” conference.

Salam stressed that the real challenge for women in Lebanon lies not only in accessing leadership positions but also in how parts of the political class and society continue to treat women before and even after they reach such roles.

He urged Lebanese women to take part massively in the upcoming elections, both as candidates and voters, expressing confidence that “they will not miss this crucial moment.”

Salam also noted that the barriers facing women are not due to a lack of competence but to a political and social system still governed by outdated and patriarchal mentalities, which he said undermine the possibility of real reform.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Nawaf Salam

Women

Conference

Elections

