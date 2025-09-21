President Aoun condemns Israeli strike in Bint Jbeil, calls on international community to act

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, speaking from New York where he is attending discussions on peace and human rights, condemned Israel’s continued violations of international resolutions, including the ceasefire agreement.



He said Israel “committed a new massacre in Bint Jbeil, which claimed the lives of five people, including three children.”



President Aoun urged the international community, particularly the sponsors of the November 27, 2024 declaration, to take action to halt violations of international resolutions, press Israel to withdraw from Lebanese territory, and fully comply with the declaration.



He added: “There can be no peace over the blood of our children.”