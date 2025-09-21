The art of remembering: Lebanon’s memorials and the existential question of peace

Lebanon News
21-09-2025 | 10:29
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
The art of remembering: Lebanon’s memorials and the existential question of peace
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
4min
The art of remembering: Lebanon’s memorials and the existential question of peace

By Mariella Succar

Peace is never a perfect achievement. It is a constant process, a never-ending task.” – Kofi Annan, Nobel Peace Prize lecture, 2001

On September 21, the world observes the International Day of Peace. But in Lebanon, peace is not a settled truth — it is an open question. What does peace mean in a country where war memories are etched into the streets, where old divisions resurface with every crisis, and where even remembrance itself is controversial?


Walking through Beirut, the past meets you at every corner. Martyrs’ Square stands as a symbol of sacrifice but also of unfinished struggles. The Sursock Museum and Beirut Art Center reinterpret war and memory through art, forcing visitors to confront what many would prefer to forget. And then there are the murals — from Gemmayzeh to the southern suburbs — bold, unfiltered reminders of resilience, injustice, and survival painted onto city walls.
White Wall • Beirut Art Center
The Road to Peace: Paintings in Times of War, 1975-1991 • Beirut Art Center

Each of these spaces raises unspoken questions: Do we remember to unite, or to divide? Do we preserve memory to heal, or to reopen wounds?

Peace in Lebanon is fragile precisely because memory is fragmented. Some memorials are embraced by one community and rejected by another. Murals that glorify resilience for some can feel like provocation to others. Scholars warn that when societies disagree on their past, reconciliation becomes even harder. But does silencing memory help? Or does it only deepen the wounds?
Spotlight on Yazan Halwani, Beirut's Street Artist · Global Voices


Despite the controversies, there are lessons worth drawing. At Martyrs’ Square, a plaque whispers of the cost of freedom. At Sursock, art reframes trauma into dialogue. Street murals carry voices that politicians often ignore — voices demanding justice, dignity, coexistence.
 
en.wikipedia.org/wiki/su...

Even without words, these places teach. They remind us that peace is not the absence of conflict, but the ability to live with memory without letting it consume us.

In Lebanon, peace feels like an existential crisis. It is not just about stopping violence — it is about how we define ourselves as a people. Can a country fractured by memory ever build a future of coexistence? Can murals, plaques, and museums carry enough weight to bridge divides that politics refuses to mend?

The answers may lie in small steps. Walking tours that connect Martyrs’ Square, Sursock, and Beirut’s murals could turn memory into education. Schools could adopt nearby memorials as living classrooms. Artists and young people could reinterpret Lebanon’s past through photography and storytelling. These gestures won’t solve political deadlock, but they can chip away at indifference.
 
Kofi Annan once said peace is a never-ending task — and nowhere is that more true than in Lebanon. Here, peace is not signed on paper; it is built on memory, argued over in cafés, painted on walls, and mourned in squares.
Our memorials and murals are not relics of the past — they are warnings and invitations. Warnings of what happens when we forget, and invitations to imagine something better.
In Lebanon, remembering is not about nostalgia. It is about survival — and about whether we can transform memory from a burden into the foundation of a future where peace is more than a pause between wars.

 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Art

Peace

Conflicts

History

LBCI Next
Yedioth Ahronoth: Mossad operatives planted devices inside Nasrallah’s secret hideout in Haret Hreik during Israeli airstrikes
Shifting regional dynamics: Hezbollah urges Saudi Arabia to 'open a new page'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-10

As Israel and Syria talk peace, Mount Hermon becomes a line in the sand—the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-19

$250 million loan marks start of Lebanon’s major reconstruction efforts—the details

LBCI
World News
2025-09-12

Hunt for the shooter of Charlie Kirk enters third day in the US

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-14

Judge Cheaito pursues money transfers under the guidance of the Penal Code

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

President Aoun outlines Lebanon’s priorities at UN: Israeli withdrawal, Hezbollah containment, Syrian commitments

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Netanyahu signals caution on security deal with Syria amid military buildup on Lebanese front

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:36

PM Salam hails UK, Canada, Australia for recognizing Palestine

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:20

President Aoun condemns Israeli strike in Bint Jbeil, calls on international community to act

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-09

PM Salam: No child in Lebanon should be denied the right to education

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-26

Lebanese artist Ziad Rahbani dies at 69

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2025-05-04

Cedar's Foods CEO Charles Hanna named 2025 Ellis Island Medal of Honor recipient

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-31

Miss Lebanon qualifies among the Top 20 at Miss World 2025, ranks among Top 5 in Asia & Oceania

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:59

Yedioth Ahronoth: Mossad operatives planted devices inside Nasrallah’s secret hideout in Haret Hreik during Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:56

Israeli army reviews outcome of operations against Hezbollah: Thousands of targets destroyed, thousands killed and wounded since last year

LBCI
Middle East News
07:41

Netanyahu: Successes against Hezbollah create path to northern peace, progress in Syria talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:15

Israeli army says it will prevent Hezbollah from rebuilding border infrastructure despite ceasefire

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:20

President Aoun condemns Israeli strike in Bint Jbeil, calls on international community to act

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:01

Israeli force carries out overnight raid and house demolition in Ramyeh, South Lebanon: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:20

Israeli drone strike kills four, including children, in Bint Jbeil: Health Ministry

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:06

Israel's Netanyahu tells Western leaders there will be no Palestinian state

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More