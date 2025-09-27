Hezbollah holds memorial event in Sidon honoring late leaders

Hezbollah’s cultural branch in the Sidon sector hosted a memorial event titled “A Night with Sayyed” at the Sayyed al-Shohada Complex in Haret Saida to commemorate the late party secretary-generals Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, along with all fallen fighters.



The gathering drew local officials, community figures, and a large crowd of residents. The program featured a variety of segments, including a storytelling performance by Zain Smaai, supervised by Haret Saida branch official Hussein Saleh.