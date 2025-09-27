Hezbollah holds memorial event in Sidon honoring late leaders

Lebanon News
27-09-2025 | 07:41
High views
Hezbollah holds memorial event in Sidon honoring late leaders
0min
Hezbollah holds memorial event in Sidon honoring late leaders

Hezbollah’s cultural branch in the Sidon sector hosted a memorial event titled “A Night with Sayyed” at the Sayyed al-Shohada Complex in Haret Saida to commemorate the late party secretary-generals Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, along with all fallen fighters.

The gathering drew local officials, community figures, and a large crowd of residents. The program featured a variety of segments, including a storytelling performance by Zain Smaai, supervised by Haret Saida branch official Hussein Saleh.

PM Salam meets Iran’s Ali Larijani, stresses respect for sovereignty
Ali Larijani praises Hezbollah stance, urges Lebanese leaders to work together
