Deputy Speaker Bou Saab: Tuesday’s session may fail to reach required quorum

Deputy Speaker of Parliament Elias Bou Saab warned from the legislature that Tuesday’s session may fail to reach the required quorum, effectively suspending yesterday’s meeting and leaving all approved laws on hold until a second session can be convened to close the record officially.



Bou Saab acknowledged that lawmakers have the right to attend or boycott but cautioned that if the legislative session does not take place, it remains unclear when Parliament will meet again or what the next step will be following today’s boycott.



He stressed that paralyzing Parliament would block the passage of key reform laws, deepening the country’s crisis and necessitating a political solution.