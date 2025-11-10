Trump to host al-Sharaa at White House in culmination of a pivotal year for Syria

Middle East News
10-11-2025 | 01:56
High views
Trump to host al-Sharaa at White House in culmination of a pivotal year for Syria
Trump to host al-Sharaa at White House in culmination of a pivotal year for Syria

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa’s meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday marks the culmination of a pivotal year for the Syrian leader, who until recently led a group of armed fighters before toppling the longtime authoritarian president.

Since then, al-Sharaa has embarked on a series of foreign visits aimed at ending Syria’s international isolation.

Trump is set to receive al-Sharaa in what will be the first-ever visit by a Syrian president to the White House — six months after their initial meeting in Saudi Arabia and just days after Washington announced that a former leader of an al-Qaeda–linked group was no longer designated as a “Specially Designated Global Terrorist.”

