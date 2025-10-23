Former Progressive Socialist Party (PSP) leader Walid Jumblatt sent a congratulatory letter to Japan’s newly appointed Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, the first woman in the country’s history to assume the position.



In his message, Jumblatt described Takaichi’s election as a “historic moment for the Japanese people amid mounting local and global challenges.”



He wished her success in her efforts “to strengthen Japan’s role and standing on both the regional and international levels.”