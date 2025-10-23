News
Walid Jumblatt congratulates Japan's first female Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi
Lebanon News
23-10-2025 | 06:58
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Walid Jumblatt congratulates Japan's first female Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi
Former Progressive Socialist Party (PSP) leader Walid Jumblatt sent a congratulatory letter to Japan’s newly appointed Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, the first woman in the country’s history to assume the position.
In his message, Jumblatt described Takaichi’s election as a “historic moment for the Japanese people amid mounting local and global challenges.”
He wished her success in her efforts “to strengthen Japan’s role and standing on both the regional and international levels.”
Lebanon News
Walid Jumblatt
Congratulate
Japan
Female
Prime Minister
Sanae Takaichi
Next
Lebanon's PM Salam meets US General on ceasefire monitoring mechanism
Israeli army says struck 'Hezbollah sites' in Bekaa and northern Lebanon
Previous
0
World News
2025-10-21
Japan lower house appoints Takaichi as first woman PM
World News
2025-10-21
Japan lower house appoints Takaichi as first woman PM
0
World News
2025-10-21
Japan PM Takaichi says wants 'candid discussions' with Trump
World News
2025-10-21
Japan PM Takaichi says wants 'candid discussions' with Trump
0
World News
2025-10-21
EU chief hails Japan's first woman PM for 'making history'
World News
2025-10-21
EU chief hails Japan's first woman PM for 'making history'
0
World News
2025-09-13
Trump hosts Qatari prime minister after Israel's attack in Doha
World News
2025-09-13
Trump hosts Qatari prime minister after Israel's attack in Doha
0
Middle East News
09:42
Turkey says it will help boost Lebanese army's capacity under mandate
Middle East News
09:42
Turkey says it will help boost Lebanese army's capacity under mandate
0
Lebanon News
08:50
Two killed in Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon, Health Ministry says
Lebanon News
08:50
Two killed in Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon, Health Ministry says
0
Lebanon News
07:36
Israeli strikes hit near Baalbek schools; education minister vows safety and continuity
Lebanon News
07:36
Israeli strikes hit near Baalbek schools; education minister vows safety and continuity
0
Lebanon News
07:04
Lebanon's PM Salam meets US General on ceasefire monitoring mechanism
Lebanon News
07:04
Lebanon's PM Salam meets US General on ceasefire monitoring mechanism
0
World News
00:47
Trump says he canceled Putin summit due to stalled negotiations
World News
00:47
Trump says he canceled Putin summit due to stalled negotiations
0
World News
2025-09-29
Israel's Netanyahu expresses regret to Qatar for Doha attack, White House says
World News
2025-09-29
Israel's Netanyahu expresses regret to Qatar for Doha attack, White House says
0
Middle East News
10:08
Vote on West Bank annexation bills 'deliberate provocation' by opposition: Israel PM office
Middle East News
10:08
Vote on West Bank annexation bills 'deliberate provocation' by opposition: Israel PM office
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-12
Israel's military pressure led to 'victory' over Hamas: Army chief
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-12
Israel's military pressure led to 'victory' over Hamas: Army chief
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Israel gears for confrontation with Hezbollah, challenges US Gaza strategy
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Israel gears for confrontation with Hezbollah, challenges US Gaza strategy
2
Lebanon News
06:27
Israeli army says struck 'Hezbollah sites' in Bekaa and northern Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:27
Israeli army says struck 'Hezbollah sites' in Bekaa and northern Lebanon
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Where are Lebanon’s missing? Families search for answers as Israel holds at least 20 captives
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Where are Lebanon’s missing? Families search for answers as Israel holds at least 20 captives
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
From shootout to arrest: Armed drug dealer in Lebanon caught after 'daring' escape
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
From shootout to arrest: Armed drug dealer in Lebanon caught after 'daring' escape
5
Lebanon News
06:02
Intense Israeli strikes target Lebanon's eastern and western Bekaa regions
Lebanon News
06:02
Intense Israeli strikes target Lebanon's eastern and western Bekaa regions
6
Lebanon News
05:19
President Aoun urges ceasefire mechanism to halt Israeli violations in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:19
President Aoun urges ceasefire mechanism to halt Israeli violations in South Lebanon
7
Middle East News
09:42
Turkey says it will help boost Lebanese army's capacity under mandate
Middle East News
09:42
Turkey says it will help boost Lebanese army's capacity under mandate
8
Lebanon News
08:50
Two killed in Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon, Health Ministry says
Lebanon News
08:50
Two killed in Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon, Health Ministry says
