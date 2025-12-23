Houthis, Yemen government to exchange nearly 3,000 prisoners: Officials

23-12-2025 | 05:36
Houthis, Yemen government to exchange nearly 3,000 prisoners: Officials
Houthis, Yemen government to exchange nearly 3,000 prisoners: Officials

Yemen's Houthi rebels and its internationally recognised government have agreed to a prisoner swap that includes nearly 3,000 people in total, including seven Saudis, officials from both sides said Tuesday.

Majed Fadhail, a member of the government delegation for the prisoner swap talks, said they had agreed with the Houthis on a new exchange that would see "thousands" of war prisoners released.

Abdulqader al-Mortada, an official with the Houthi delegation, said in a statement on X that "we signed an agreement today with the other party to implement a large-scale prisoner exchange deal involving 1,700 of our prisoners in exchange for 1,200 of theirs, including seven Saudis and 23 Sudanese.”

AFP

 

Middle East News

​Yemen

Houthis

Prisoner

Swap

