Egypt–Lebanon meeting: Cairo reaffirms support for Beirut against Israeli violations

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty praised the momentum witnessed in bilateral relations at both the presidential and ministerial levels.



During Salam’s visit to Cairo, the two officials expressed their desire to maintain this growing pattern of coordination and consultation in line with the close ties between Lebanon and Egypt.



They reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations across political, economic, and cultural fields.



Abdelatty reiterated Egypt’s firm position in support of Lebanon’s sovereignty and national unity, as well as the extension of the Lebanese state’s authority over all its territory.



He also emphasized Egypt’s continued backing of Lebanon’s national institutions to enable them to fully carry out their responsibilities in preserving the country’s stability and security.



The Egyptian minister further reaffirmed Egypt’s support for Lebanon in the face of repeated Israeli violations, underscoring the need for the full and non-selective implementation of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 and an end to Israeli aggression on Lebanese territory.