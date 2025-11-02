Interior Minister Al-Hajjar: Security and stability are Lebanon’s top priorities

Lebanon News
02-11-2025 | 05:18
High views
Interior Minister Al-Hajjar: Security and stability are Lebanon’s top priorities
Interior Minister Al-Hajjar: Security and stability are Lebanon’s top priorities

Interior Minister Ahmad Al-Hajjar affirmed that “security and stability remain top priorities for the Lebanese state.”

Speaking during a meeting with the Lebanese community in Bahrain, he stressed that “serious efforts are underway to assert the state’s authority across all Lebanese territory through its own institutions alone.”

He added that preparations are well underway for the upcoming parliamentary elections, including arrangements for Lebanese citizens living abroad to vote. “The Interior Ministry, in full coordination with the Foreign Ministry, is working to ensure that expatriates can take part in this national process as scheduled in May 2026,” he said.

