UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon urges dialogue across Blue Line

Lebanon News
27-11-2025 | 04:43
High views
UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon urges dialogue across Blue Line
2min
UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon urges dialogue across Blue Line

U.N. Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert called on parties on both sides of the Blue Line to engage in dialogue, saying such communication would help establish a mutual understanding of outstanding commitments and pave the way for the security and stability both sides seek.

In a statement, she recalled that one year ago, the understanding on the cessation of hostilities went into effect, bringing a rapid calm after two months of destructive clashes and humanitarian suffering on both sides of the Blue Line.

She noted that this arrangement had offered a measure of hope and raised expectations for the possibility of more sustainable solutions, especially during a period of regional change.

However, Hennis-Plasschaert stressed that despite the strengthened presence of the Lebanese Armed Forces in the south and key decisions taken by the government—both of which form the foundation of a path toward normalcy—uncertainty persists.

“In fact, for many Lebanese, the conflict is still ongoing, albeit at a lower intensity,” she said. “One does not need a crystal ball to see that as long as the current status quo continues, the specter of renewed hostilities will remain ever-present.”

Lebanon News

UN

Special

Coordinator

Lebanon

Dialogue

Blue Line

Israeli airstrikes hit Mahmoudiyeh and Jarmaq in new escalation (video)
LBCI aboard the plane carrying Pope Leo to Turkey: A first look at the exclusive scene
