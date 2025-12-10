News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
14
o
South
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Arous Beirut
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
14
o
South
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UN Peacekeepers fired upon by Israeli army tank near Blue Line, no injuries reported
Lebanon News
10-12-2025 | 11:49
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UN Peacekeepers fired upon by Israeli army tank near Blue Line, no injuries reported
On Tuesday, U.N. peacekeepers patrolling the Blue Line came under fire from an Israeli Merkava tank near Sarda, the UNIFIL said in a statement.
The tank fired one ten-round burst of machine-gun fire over the convoy and four additional ten-round bursts nearby. Both the peacekeepers and the Israeli army tank were operating in Lebanese territory at the time. No injuries were reported.
Peacekeepers requested that the Israeli army stop firing through UNIFIL’s liaison channels.
The Israeli army had been informed in advance of the patrol’s location and timing, following standard procedures for operations in sensitive areas near the Blue Line.
The U.N. emphasized that attacks on or near peacekeepers constitute serious violations of Security Council Resolution 1701. “In this very sensitive situation, we call on the Israeli army to cease aggressive behavior and attacks on or near peacekeepers working to rebuild stability along the Blue Line,” the statement said.
Lebanon News
Peacekeepers
fired
Israeli
Line,
injuries
reported
Next
Lebanese, Omani Interior Ministers discuss security cooperation in Muscat
Lebanese Army support conference: France presses Lebanon to accelerate security measures
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-15
Lebanon to file urgent UN complaint over Israeli border wall beyond Blue Line
Lebanon News
2025-11-15
Lebanon to file urgent UN complaint over Israeli border wall beyond Blue Line
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-27
UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon urges dialogue across Blue Line
Lebanon News
2025-11-27
UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon urges dialogue across Blue Line
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
UNIFIL condemns Israeli army grenade attacks near peacekeepers, Lebanese soldiers
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
UNIFIL condemns Israeli army grenade attacks near peacekeepers, Lebanese soldiers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-17
Lebanon moves to file Security Council complaint over Israeli wall breach along Blue Line
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-17
Lebanon moves to file Security Council complaint over Israeli wall breach along Blue Line
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
From promise to action: EU disburses €55 million to support Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
From promise to action: EU disburses €55 million to support Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
US report on Lebanon: Israel doubts Lebanese Army's ability to disarm Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
US report on Lebanon: Israel doubts Lebanese Army's ability to disarm Hezbollah
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
With Army aid on the line, Le Drian’s tour pushes Lebanon for concrete security steps
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
With Army aid on the line, Le Drian’s tour pushes Lebanon for concrete security steps
0
Lebanon News
11:17
PM Salam writes in ‘’Financial Times’’: International community must pressure Israel, support Lebanese Army
Lebanon News
11:17
PM Salam writes in ‘’Financial Times’’: International community must pressure Israel, support Lebanese Army
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-09
Tensions flare across Lebanon: Multiple Lebanese regions mark Assad's fall anniversary
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-09
Tensions flare across Lebanon: Multiple Lebanese regions mark Assad's fall anniversary
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-13
Trump praises Lebanon’s new president during Knesset address
Lebanon News
2025-10-13
Trump praises Lebanon’s new president during Knesset address
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-24
UNIFIL marks 80th anniversary of United Nations with ceremony in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-24
UNIFIL marks 80th anniversary of United Nations with ceremony in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-16
Election results for Beirut Bar Association: Martinos and Bazerly advance to second round
Lebanon News
2025-11-16
Election results for Beirut Bar Association: Martinos and Bazerly advance to second round
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:35
Lebanon-Syria judicial meeting in Damascus described as “not positive” by Syrian source
Lebanon News
10:35
Lebanon-Syria judicial meeting in Damascus described as “not positive” by Syrian source
2
Lebanon News
05:19
Lebanon's FM renews invitation for Iranian counterpart to meet in a neutral third country
Lebanon News
05:19
Lebanon's FM renews invitation for Iranian counterpart to meet in a neutral third country
3
Lebanon News
05:01
MP Gemayel says weapons are being used to intimidate the Lebanese interior
Lebanon News
05:01
MP Gemayel says weapons are being used to intimidate the Lebanese interior
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
US report on Lebanon: Israel doubts Lebanese Army's ability to disarm Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
US report on Lebanon: Israel doubts Lebanese Army's ability to disarm Hezbollah
5
Lebanon News
11:49
UN Peacekeepers fired upon by Israeli army tank near Blue Line, no injuries reported
Lebanon News
11:49
UN Peacekeepers fired upon by Israeli army tank near Blue Line, no injuries reported
6
Lebanon News
11:17
PM Salam writes in ‘’Financial Times’’: International community must pressure Israel, support Lebanese Army
Lebanon News
11:17
PM Salam writes in ‘’Financial Times’’: International community must pressure Israel, support Lebanese Army
7
Lebanon News
09:50
Greek Airlines flight bound for Tel Aviv briefly enters Lebanese airspace: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
09:50
Greek Airlines flight bound for Tel Aviv briefly enters Lebanese airspace: LBCI sources
8
Lebanon News
06:43
Lebanon, EU sign €132 million package to boost security and border management
Lebanon News
06:43
Lebanon, EU sign €132 million package to boost security and border management
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More