UN Peacekeepers fired upon by Israeli army tank near Blue Line, no injuries reported

On Tuesday, U.N. peacekeepers patrolling the Blue Line came under fire from an Israeli Merkava tank near Sarda, the UNIFIL said in a statement.



The tank fired one ten-round burst of machine-gun fire over the convoy and four additional ten-round bursts nearby. Both the peacekeepers and the Israeli army tank were operating in Lebanese territory at the time. No injuries were reported.



Peacekeepers requested that the Israeli army stop firing through UNIFIL’s liaison channels.



The Israeli army had been informed in advance of the patrol’s location and timing, following standard procedures for operations in sensitive areas near the Blue Line.



The U.N. emphasized that attacks on or near peacekeepers constitute serious violations of Security Council Resolution 1701. “In this very sensitive situation, we call on the Israeli army to cease aggressive behavior and attacks on or near peacekeepers working to rebuild stability along the Blue Line,” the statement said.