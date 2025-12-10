UN Peacekeepers fired upon by Israeli army tank near Blue Line, no injuries reported

Lebanon News
10-12-2025 | 11:49
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
UN Peacekeepers fired upon by Israeli army tank near Blue Line, no injuries reported
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
UN Peacekeepers fired upon by Israeli army tank near Blue Line, no injuries reported

On Tuesday, U.N. peacekeepers patrolling the Blue Line came under fire from an Israeli Merkava tank near Sarda, the UNIFIL said in a statement.

The tank fired one ten-round burst of machine-gun fire over the convoy and four additional ten-round bursts nearby. Both the peacekeepers and the Israeli army tank were operating in Lebanese territory at the time. No injuries were reported.

Peacekeepers requested that the Israeli army stop firing through UNIFIL’s liaison channels. 

The Israeli army had been informed in advance of the patrol’s location and timing, following standard procedures for operations in sensitive areas near the Blue Line.

The U.N. emphasized that attacks on or near peacekeepers constitute serious violations of Security Council Resolution 1701. “In this very sensitive situation, we call on the Israeli army to cease aggressive behavior and attacks on or near peacekeepers working to rebuild stability along the Blue Line,” the statement said.

Lebanon News

Peacekeepers

fired

Israeli

Line,

injuries

reported

LBCI Next
Lebanese, Omani Interior Ministers discuss security cooperation in Muscat
Lebanese Army support conference: France presses Lebanon to accelerate security measures
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-15

Lebanon to file urgent UN complaint over Israeli border wall beyond Blue Line

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-27

UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon urges dialogue across Blue Line

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

UNIFIL condemns Israeli army grenade attacks near peacekeepers, Lebanese soldiers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-17

Lebanon moves to file Security Council complaint over Israeli wall breach along Blue Line

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

From promise to action: EU disburses €55 million to support Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

US report on Lebanon: Israel doubts Lebanese Army's ability to disarm Hezbollah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

With Army aid on the line, Le Drian’s tour pushes Lebanon for concrete security steps

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:17

PM Salam writes in ‘’Financial Times’’: International community must pressure Israel, support Lebanese Army

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-09

Tensions flare across Lebanon: Multiple Lebanese regions mark Assad's fall anniversary

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-13

Trump praises Lebanon’s new president during Knesset address

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-24

UNIFIL marks 80th anniversary of United Nations with ceremony in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-16

Election results for Beirut Bar Association: Martinos and Bazerly advance to second round

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:35

Lebanon-Syria judicial meeting in Damascus described as “not positive” by Syrian source

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:19

Lebanon's FM renews invitation for Iranian counterpart to meet in a neutral third country

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:01

MP Gemayel says weapons are being used to intimidate the Lebanese interior

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

US report on Lebanon: Israel doubts Lebanese Army's ability to disarm Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:49

UN Peacekeepers fired upon by Israeli army tank near Blue Line, no injuries reported

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:17

PM Salam writes in ‘’Financial Times’’: International community must pressure Israel, support Lebanese Army

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:50

Greek Airlines flight bound for Tel Aviv briefly enters Lebanese airspace: LBCI sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:43

Lebanon, EU sign €132 million package to boost security and border management

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More