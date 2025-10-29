News
Israel bans ICRC visits to detained Palestinian combatants
Middle East News
29-10-2025 | 06:26
Israel bans ICRC visits to detained Palestinian combatants
Israel has banned the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) from visiting Palestinian prisoners detained under a law targeting "illegal combatants," Defence Minister Israel Katz said on Wednesday.
"The opinions presented to me leave no doubt that Red Cross visits in prisons would seriously harm the state's security. The safety of the state and our citizens comes first," Katz said, according to a statement from his office.
Middle East News
Israel
International Committee of the Red Cross
ICRC
Israel Katz
