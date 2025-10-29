Israel bans ICRC visits to detained Palestinian combatants

Middle East News
29-10-2025 | 06:26
High views
Israel bans ICRC visits to detained Palestinian combatants
Israel bans ICRC visits to detained Palestinian combatants

Israel has banned the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) from visiting Palestinian prisoners detained under a law targeting "illegal combatants," Defence Minister Israel Katz said on Wednesday.

"The opinions presented to me leave no doubt that Red Cross visits in prisons would seriously harm the state's security. The safety of the state and our citizens comes first," Katz said, according to a statement from his office.

AFP

Middle East News

Israel

International Committee of the Red Cross

ICRC

Israel Katz

Saudi's Diriyah gigaproject eyes role rebuilding Syria's historic sites
Israel’s defence minister warns Hamas leadership will have no immunity
