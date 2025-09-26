Netanyahu's UN speech 'saturated with lies': Palestinian official

Israel-Gaza War Updates
26-09-2025 | 14:13
LBCI
Netanyahu&#39;s UN speech &#39;saturated with lies&#39;: Palestinian official
Netanyahu's UN speech 'saturated with lies': Palestinian official

A Palestinian foreign ministry official slammed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech at the United Nations on Friday, saying it was "saturated with lies and falsifications."

"It was the speech of a defeated man, a desperate leader who once again tried to rally a West that has increasingly distanced itself from a genocidal state, using fear as his only argument," the director of the ministry's European affairs department, Adel Atieh, told AFP.

"This speech showed neither vision nor perspective: it only reflected growing isolation, a headlong rush forward and the anxiety of a power that knows it stands on the wrong side of history," he added.


AFP
 
