A Palestinian foreign ministry official slammed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech at the United Nations on Friday, saying it was "saturated with lies and falsifications."



"It was the speech of a defeated man, a desperate leader who once again tried to rally a West that has increasingly distanced itself from a genocidal state, using fear as his only argument," the director of the ministry's European affairs department, Adel Atieh, told AFP.



"This speech showed neither vision nor perspective: it only reflected growing isolation, a headlong rush forward and the anxiety of a power that knows it stands on the wrong side of history," he added.





