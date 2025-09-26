News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
19
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
24
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Loghz Al Akwiya
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
19
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
24
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Netanyahu's UN speech 'saturated with lies': Palestinian official
Israel-Gaza War Updates
26-09-2025 | 14:13
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Netanyahu's UN speech 'saturated with lies': Palestinian official
A Palestinian foreign ministry official slammed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech at the United Nations on Friday, saying it was "saturated with lies and falsifications."
"It was the speech of a defeated man, a desperate leader who once again tried to rally a West that has increasingly distanced itself from a genocidal state, using fear as his only argument," the director of the ministry's European affairs department, Adel Atieh, told AFP.
"This speech showed neither vision nor perspective: it only reflected growing isolation, a headlong rush forward and the anxiety of a power that knows it stands on the wrong side of history," he added.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Netanyahu
UN
Speech
Lies
Palestinian
Next
Eurovision members to vote in November on Israeli participation: EBU
From Gaza to the West Bank: Netanyahu urges Trump to back Israel’s next moves
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-07
Gaza truce talks end with 'no breakthrough,' to resume in evening: Palestinian official
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-07
Gaza truce talks end with 'no breakthrough,' to resume in evening: Palestinian official
0
Middle East News
2025-08-28
Iran says Europe's sanctions snapback to 'undermine' cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog
Middle East News
2025-08-28
Iran says Europe's sanctions snapback to 'undermine' cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-21
Israel's Netanyahu tells Western leaders there will be no Palestinian state
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-21
Israel's Netanyahu tells Western leaders there will be no Palestinian state
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-21
Netanyahu says establishing Palestinian state endangers Israel's existence
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-21
Netanyahu says establishing Palestinian state endangers Israel's existence
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
US-led talks aim to shape Gaza plan ahead of Trump-Netanyahu meeting
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
US-led talks aim to shape Gaza plan ahead of Trump-Netanyahu meeting
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:45
Trump says 'I think we have a deal' on Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:45
Trump says 'I think we have a deal' on Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:18
Switzerland to take in 20 Gazan children for medical treatment
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:18
Switzerland to take in 20 Gazan children for medical treatment
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:14
Saudi Arabia says Trump 'understands very well' risks of West Bank annexation by Israel
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:14
Saudi Arabia says Trump 'understands very well' risks of West Bank annexation by Israel
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
01:20
Turkish Airlines agrees to buy 225 Boeing planes
World News
01:20
Turkish Airlines agrees to buy 225 Boeing planes
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Raoucheh Rock illuminated without approval: The backstory of Hezbollah and the government
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Raoucheh Rock illuminated without approval: The backstory of Hezbollah and the government
0
Lebanon News
11:38
Lebanon's President Aoun discusses Lebanese Army support in New York
Lebanon News
11:38
Lebanon's President Aoun discusses Lebanese Army support in New York
0
Lebanon News
12:51
Former BDL governor Riad Salameh released on $14 million bail
Lebanon News
12:51
Former BDL governor Riad Salameh released on $14 million bail
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
10:11
Netanyahu calls for direct negotiations between Israel and Lebanon towards peace
Middle East News
10:11
Netanyahu calls for direct negotiations between Israel and Lebanon towards peace
2
Lebanon News
08:26
Son of Lebanon's slain Hezbollah chief says his father's final days were filled with rage
Lebanon News
08:26
Son of Lebanon's slain Hezbollah chief says his father's final days were filled with rage
3
Lebanon News
03:14
Beirut Port climbs to 54th globally, marking major progress
Lebanon News
03:14
Beirut Port climbs to 54th globally, marking major progress
4
Lebanon News
06:34
Sources tell LBCI: Lebanon’s prime minister to meet key ministers ahead of full cabinet review
Lebanon News
06:34
Sources tell LBCI: Lebanon’s prime minister to meet key ministers ahead of full cabinet review
5
Lebanon News
09:26
Deadly clashes erupt between Lebanese Army and wanted gunmen in Baalbek
Lebanon News
09:26
Deadly clashes erupt between Lebanese Army and wanted gunmen in Baalbek
6
Lebanon News
07:18
Riad Salameh expected to post reduced bail and leave hospital
Lebanon News
07:18
Riad Salameh expected to post reduced bail and leave hospital
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Raoucheh Rock illuminated without approval: The backstory of Hezbollah and the government
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Raoucheh Rock illuminated without approval: The backstory of Hezbollah and the government
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
US Treasury delegation visits Lebanon amid political shifts; can new leadership fix its financial system?
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
US Treasury delegation visits Lebanon amid political shifts; can new leadership fix its financial system?
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More