UNICEF: Children in Lebanon still face deadly threats one year after ceasefire

UNICEF’s representative in Lebanon, Marcoluigi Corsi, said in a statement marking one year since the ceasefire in Lebanon that deadly attacks “continue to threaten the lives of children in Lebanon.”



He noted that these attacks “add new tragedies to already devastating losses.”



According to data from the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health, more than 13 children have been killed and 146 others injured since the ceasefire was announced a year ago.



He said: “Children across Lebanon continue to live in a cycle of fear and violence, even during the ceasefire period. This is absolutely unacceptable. Every child has the right to grow up in a safe and protected environment, free from harm.”



He added: “UNICEF calls on all parties to respect the ceasefire agreement, take immediate action to end violations committed against children and prevent their recurrence, ensure children’s rights, and fully comply with the provisions of international humanitarian law. UNICEF also urges all actors with influence over the parties to the conflict to use their leverage to strengthen child protection.”



Corsi stressed “that children in Lebanon are still far from living in safety. They remain in urgent need of protection, psychological support, and an environment where their rights are upheld—not threatened.”