UNICEF: Children in Lebanon still face deadly threats one year after ceasefire

Lebanon News
26-11-2025 | 08:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
UNICEF: Children in Lebanon still face deadly threats one year after ceasefire
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
UNICEF: Children in Lebanon still face deadly threats one year after ceasefire

UNICEF’s representative in Lebanon, Marcoluigi Corsi, said in a statement marking one year since the ceasefire in Lebanon that deadly attacks “continue to threaten the lives of children in Lebanon.”

He noted that these attacks “add new tragedies to already devastating losses.”

According to data from the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health, more than 13 children have been killed and 146 others injured since the ceasefire was announced a year ago.

He said: “Children across Lebanon continue to live in a cycle of fear and violence, even during the ceasefire period. This is absolutely unacceptable. Every child has the right to grow up in a safe and protected environment, free from harm.”

He added: “UNICEF calls on all parties to respect the ceasefire agreement, take immediate action to end violations committed against children and prevent their recurrence, ensure children’s rights, and fully comply with the provisions of international humanitarian law. UNICEF also urges all actors with influence over the parties to the conflict to use their leverage to strengthen child protection.”

Corsi stressed “that children in Lebanon are still far from living in safety. They remain in urgent need of protection, psychological support, and an environment where their rights are upheld—not threatened.”
 

Lebanon News

Children

Lebanon

still

deadly

threats

after

ceasefire

LBCI Next
Israeli forces conduct excavation works inside Lebanese territory near Houla
Fadel Chaker’s first military court session postponed after minutes of testimony—the details
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

A fragile agreement: One year after the Lebanon-Israel ceasefire deal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-11

UNICEF says Israel blocking one million syringes needed to vaccinate Gaza children

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-27

A year after the assassination of Hezbollah's Nasrallah, Lebanon still reels from the shockwave

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-18

One year since pager explosions, survivors confront long-term impact in Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

A fragile agreement: One year after the Lebanon-Israel ceasefire deal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

New warnings emerge: Israel threatens major operation in Lebanon if Hezbollah keeps its weapons

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:59

Hezbollah’s arms and Lebanon’s future: Egypt demands clear steps

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:32

FM Rajji criticizes Iran’s Araghchi over Hezbollah remarks, defends national sovereignty

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-23

Israeli media: Abu Ali Tabtabai, Hezbollah’s No. 2, hit in Beirut southern suburbs — who is he?

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-24

Iran Guards urge 'revenge' after Israel kills Hezbollah chief

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:59

Hezbollah’s arms and Lebanon’s future: Egypt demands clear steps

LBCI
World News
10:24

Kremlin calls ongoing Ukraine war talks 'serious'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

New warnings emerge: Israel threatens major operation in Lebanon if Hezbollah keeps its weapons

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:02

Lebanon, Cyprus sign maritime demarcation deal, paving way for possible energy exploration

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:31

Lebanon seeks World Bank assessment for possible power link with Cyprus: Energy Minister

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:00

Israeli Channel 7 cites Katz: We do not trust Hezbollah to disarm voluntarily

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:53

PM Salam: Restoring state confidence, addressing Israel withdrawal, reforms, and upcoming elections

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:59

Hezbollah’s arms and Lebanon’s future: Egypt demands clear steps

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:40

Israeli forces conduct excavation works inside Lebanese territory near Houla

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

A fragile agreement: One year after the Lebanon-Israel ceasefire deal

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More