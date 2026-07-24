40,000 people evacuated or confined due to Madrid region wildfires

World News
24-07-2026 | 13:07
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40,000 people evacuated or confined due to Madrid region wildfires
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40,000 people evacuated or confined due to Madrid region wildfires

Some 40,000 people have been evacuated or ordered to remain indoors in the Madrid region as wildfires continued to spread on Friday, central government delegate Francisco Martin Aguirre said, describing the situation as "very complicated."

"Forecasts indicate that the wind will continue and, consequently, through this evening the fire could continue to advance," he told a news conference, warning that authorities could not rule out further evacuations and confinement orders.



AFP
 

World News

Evacuated

Confined

Madrid

Wildfires

Spain

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