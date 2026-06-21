Trump warns Iran over Lebanon proxies, threatens stronger retaliation

Lebanon News
21-06-2026 | 09:41
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Trump warns Iran over Lebanon proxies, threatens stronger retaliation
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Trump warns Iran over Lebanon proxies, threatens stronger retaliation

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday warned Iran to stop supporting its “proxies” in Lebanon, threatening further military action if attacks continue.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said Iran must “immediately stop their highly paid PROXIES in Lebanon from causing trouble,” adding that if Tehran does not comply, the United States would “hit Iran very hard again,” referring to what he described as strikes carried out last week.

He added that any further action would be “only harder.”
 

Lebanon News

United States

Donald Trump

Iran

Lebanon

Proxies

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