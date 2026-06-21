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Hezbollah chief rejects any Israeli security zone in Lebanon
Lebanon News
21-06-2026 | 12:24
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Hezbollah chief rejects any Israeli security zone in Lebanon
Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem on Sunday rejected any Israeli security zone in Lebanon, after Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed his troops would remain in the country's south for as long as necessary.
Israeli troops "remaining on Lebanese land is impossible. There are no security zones for Israel... we have a national army which deploys, and it is responsible for preserving sovereignty, and it is who we cooperate with," Qassem said in a televised address, adding that "Israel is an aggressor and must leave."
AFP
Lebanon News
Hezbollah
Naim Qassem
Israel
Benjamin Netanyahu
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