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Source to LBCI: Ongoing Lebanon–Israel talks in Washington are joint political-military meeting
Lebanon News
25-06-2026 | 11:34
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Source to LBCI: Ongoing Lebanon–Israel talks in Washington are joint political-military meeting
A source told LBCI that the ongoing Lebanon–Israel negotiation session in Washington is a joint political and military meeting.
Lebanon News
LBCI:
Ongoing
Lebanon–Israel
talks
Washington
joint
political-military
meeting
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PM Salam holds preparatory meeting on southern recovery and return efforts
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