Iran authorities say US struck port city of Bushehr

Middle East News
14-07-2026 | 06:32
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Iran authorities say US struck port city of Bushehr
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Iran authorities say US struck port city of Bushehr

U.S. strikes on Tuesday hit the port city of Bushehr, which hosts Iran's only civilian nuclear power plant, local authorities said, as fighting between Tehran and Washington escalates.

"Four points in the city of Bushehr were hit by enemy projectiles at noon (0830 GMT)," deputy provincial governor Ehsan Jahanian was quoted by official news agency IRNA as saying, blaming the attacks on the United States.


AFP
 

Middle East News

Iran

US

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Bushehr

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