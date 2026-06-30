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President Aoun discusses security, post-framework agreement tasks with Army chief
Lebanon News
30-06-2026 | 01:49
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President Aoun discusses security, post-framework agreement tasks with Army chief
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun met with Army Commander Rodolph Haykal and was briefed on the results of the military chief's recent visits to Turkey and the United Kingdom, which focused on military cooperation with the two countries.
Aoun and Haykal also reviewed the security situation in Lebanon and the Lebanese army's upcoming responsibilities in light of the results of the Lebanese-U.S.-Israeli negotiations and the resulting framework agreement aimed at ending the war in Lebanon.
The president praised the role of the Lebanese army, including its leadership, officers, and personnel, in extending state authority, maintaining security and stability, securing the country's borders, and preserving civil peace.
Aoun added that periodic campaigns aimed at casting doubt on the military institution and its leadership would not affect its national performance, its commitment to the decisions of the country's political leadership, or the confidence placed in it by Lebanese officials and the public.
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