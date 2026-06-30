President Aoun discusses security, post-framework agreement tasks with Army chief

Lebanon News
30-06-2026 | 01:49
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
President Aoun discusses security, post-framework agreement tasks with Army chief
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
President Aoun discusses security, post-framework agreement tasks with Army chief

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun met with Army Commander Rodolph Haykal and was briefed on the results of the military chief's recent visits to Turkey and the United Kingdom, which focused on military cooperation with the two countries.

Aoun and Haykal also reviewed the security situation in Lebanon and the Lebanese army's upcoming responsibilities in light of the results of the Lebanese-U.S.-Israeli negotiations and the resulting framework agreement aimed at ending the war in Lebanon.

The president praised the role of the Lebanese army, including its leadership, officers, and personnel, in extending state authority, maintaining security and stability, securing the country's borders, and preserving civil peace.

Aoun added that periodic campaigns aimed at casting doubt on the military institution and its leadership would not affect its national performance, its commitment to the decisions of the country's political leadership, or the confidence placed in it by Lebanese officials and the public.

Lebanon News

discusses

security,

post-framework

agreement

tasks

chief

Haaretz: Israeli military identifies three south Lebanon villages for potential withdrawal
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

President Aoun welcomes Franco-Italian initiative on post-UNIFIL security framework

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:00

Lebanese Army commander, US CENTCOM chief discuss security annex to framework agreement

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:33

President Aoun, US CENTCOM commander discuss preparations for implementing framework agreement

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon-Israel talks: President Aoun praises delegation, Trump after trilateral framework agreement

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
01:21

Haaretz: Israeli military identifies three south Lebanon villages for potential withdrawal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:58

A shifting battlefield: Israel’s evolving rules of engagement in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:51

Lebanese Social Affairs Minister: 40% of displaced people have returned home

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:44

Hiba Nasr shares security annex to framework agreement between Lebanon and Israel

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
03:20

Chinese FM to visit Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Norway

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:49

President Aoun discusses security, post-framework agreement tasks with Army chief

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-25

Lebanon’s General Security to phase out 2003 non-biometric passports

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-06-28

Israel’s Netanyahu outlines pilot withdrawal plan in south Lebanon amid disputed map: details

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-19

Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-16

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-06

Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-31

Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle

LBCI
World News
2026-03-25

Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:58

A shifting battlefield: Israel’s evolving rules of engagement in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:44

Hiba Nasr shares security annex to framework agreement between Lebanon and Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:33

President Aoun, US CENTCOM commander discuss preparations for implementing framework agreement

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:27

Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:00

Lebanese Army commander, US CENTCOM chief discuss security annex to framework agreement

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:16

Lebanon's General Security extends additional facilitation measures for Syrians and Palestinian refugees from Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:21

Haaretz: Israeli military identifies three south Lebanon villages for potential withdrawal

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:51

Lebanese Social Affairs Minister: 40% of displaced people have returned home

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More