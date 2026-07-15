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LBCI sources: Pilot zone plan expected to cover villages south of Litani River, virtual Lebanese-Israeli meeting scheduled for next Friday
Lebanon News
15-07-2026 | 09:15
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LBCI sources: Pilot zone plan expected to cover villages south of Litani River, virtual Lebanese-Israeli meeting scheduled for next Friday
The initial pilot zone under the Lebanon-Israel framework agreement is expected to include Zawtar El Gharbiyeh, located north of the Litani River, where Israeli forces are currently deployed around the town, sources told LBCI.
The reported plan also includes several villages south of the Litani River, namely Froun, Ghandouriyeh, Srifa, Qalaouiyah, and Borj Qalaouiye, where the Lebanese army would be tasked with deploying and establishing full control as part of the pilot zone mechanism.
LBCI also reported that a virtual meeting between Lebanese and Israeli military officials is scheduled for next Friday to discuss the military details of the plan, finalize the boundaries of the two pilot zones, and determine the date for the start of implementation.
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US Embassy in Beirut: Lebanon-Israel agreement on pilot zones to begin in the coming days
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