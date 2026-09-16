US Treasury gathers global financial institutions to advance Iran sanctions

The U.S. Treasury said on Wednesday its Financial ‌Crimes Enforcement Network had convened a meeting of global financial institutions to advance ⁠Operation Economic Outcast, its recent push to isolate Tehran and limit its ability to fund the war in the Middle East.



"The event ‌armed ⁠financial institutions with the information they need to shut down revenue ⁠streams and procurement networks tied to the Iranian ⁠regime," Treasury said in a statement.



Reuters