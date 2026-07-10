Qatari delegation is in Iran, aims to boost mediation role, Tasnim news agency says

Middle East News
10-07-2026 | 10:34
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Qatari delegation is in Iran, aims to boost mediation role, Tasnim news agency says
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Qatari delegation is in Iran, aims to boost mediation role, Tasnim news agency says

A Qatari delegation visited Iran on Friday in what is believed to be ‌an effort by Doha to consolidate its role as a mediator after a recent escalation in hostilities in the ⁠Gulf, Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

Tasnim said the visit followed what it described as Qatari accusations against Iran over an alleged incident in the Strait of Hormuz and subsequent U.S. ‌attacks ⁠on Iranian military and civilian targets.

A source with knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Friday ⁠that Qatari negotiators were meeting Iranian officials in an effort to de-escalate tensions ⁠and create conditions for broader negotiations, adding that the ⁠talks were being conducted in coordination with the United States.

Reuters

Middle East News

Qatar

Iran

Doha

⁠Gulf

Strait of Hormuz

United States

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