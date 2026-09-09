Retired soldiers turn up the heat as Lebanon debates 2027 budget

Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



In Riad al-Solh Square, smoke was rising as answers remained elusive.



Retired military personnel waited in the square while their representatives, led by Brig. Gen. Chamel Roukoz and Brig. Gen. Bassam Yassine, discussed their demands with the deputy prime minister and the ministers of finance, defense and interior. But the wait in the square was far from calm.



Tires were set on fire and smoke billowed near the Grand Serail. Voices grew louder as protesters moved toward the gate leading to the government headquarters, where army personnel were deployed. The distance to the entrance narrowed, and tensions mounted, while there was still no answer from the meeting.



The protesters came after deciding to escalate their action as discussions on the 2027 budget began. They fear the budget could be approved while their demands remain outside its allocations.



They are seeking to include salary and wage reforms and their cost in the budget, restoring the real value of their salaries to what they were before 2019.



To press this demand, they announced plans to prevent the Cabinet from convening.



Roukoz and Yassine returned to the square, where protesters gathered around them to hear the outcome.



But the positive tone still needed to be backed by figures. Roukoz said the cost was still being determined with the Finance Ministry and that the next steps would depend on the outcome, while calling for de-escalation at this stage.



Tensions eased in Riad al-Solh Square, but attention remained focused on what comes next. Those who waited today for their representatives to return are now waiting for the negotiations to translate into changes to their pensions, hoping that their years of service will no longer mean fighting a new battle every month just to make a living.