Lebanon denies reports of judicial action against ambassador to US

Lebanon News
14-10-2026 | 12:27
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Lebanon denies reports of judicial action against ambassador to US
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Lebanon denies reports of judicial action against ambassador to US

Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday denied reports that judicial measures had been taken against Lebanon’s Ambassador to the United States, Nada Hamadeh Moawad, describing the reports as inaccurate.

In a clarifying statement, the ministry said any judicial measure against public employees requires the explicit approval of the relevant minister, in accordance with applicable legal procedures.

The ministry also stressed that Ambassador Moawad’s mission was assigned to her by the Lebanese president, in agreement with the prime minister, and in accordance with the relevant constitutional provisions.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

United States

Nada Hamadeh Moawad

Foreign Ministry

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