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US ambassador hosts Lebanese lawmakers to discuss repeal of 1955 Israel boycott law: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
15-10-2026 | 08:47
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US ambassador hosts Lebanese lawmakers to discuss repeal of 1955 Israel boycott law: LBCI sources
U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa hosted a group of lawmakers at the U.S. Embassy to discuss repealing Lebanon’s 1955 law on the boycott of Israel, LBCI sources said.
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