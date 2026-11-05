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President Aoun, Central Bank governor discuss financial stability, banking reforms and deposit recovery
Lebanon News
05-11-2026 | 09:07
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President Aoun, Central Bank governor discuss financial stability, banking reforms and deposit recovery
President Joseph Aoun met with Banque du Liban Governor Karim Souaid to discuss monetary policy, financial stability and ongoing consultations with the government, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and commercial banks.
The discussions focused on reaching an agreement on the draft Financial Stability and Deposit Recovery Law, particularly provisions related to restructuring the banking sector and returning deposits to their owners.
Souaid also briefed President Aoun on the outcomes of his recent meetings in Paris with the French central bank and his participation in Group of Seven (G7) discussions on combating terrorist financing and strengthening financial integrity.
He also informed Aoun of his upcoming official visit to the United States later this month, where he is expected to hold consultations with the U.S. Treasury Department, the IMF and financial crime enforcement authorities.
The visit comes as part of efforts to restore international confidence in Lebanon and achieve its full reintegration into the global financial system.
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