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Israel braces for escalation as fears of an Iranian attack grow
News Bulletin Reports
15-10-2026 | 13:00
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Israel braces for escalation as fears of an Iranian attack grow
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
Uncertainty over how events may unfold on the Iran and Lebanon fronts is weighing on Israel, prompting ministers to hold an urgent telephone vote to extend the state of emergency until at least November.
The decision was based on security agencies’ assessments, which indicate a high likelihood of an Iranian attack on Israel, potentially followed by another attack by Tehran’s regional proxies.
Alongside the extension of the state of emergency, the military was instructed to prepare for a potential war, both offensively and defensively.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed concern that Israel could be drawn into striking Iran at Washington’s request, potentially damaging the Likud party’s standing ahead of parliamentary elections. He conveyed these concerns to the United States.
As Israel prepares for all possible scenarios, security and political officials are monitoring developments around the clock. The military’s General Staff is also coordinating with the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) on how to respond to potential developments.
A security official summarized the situation, saying, “The regional situation regarding Iran and the Houthis is highly tense, and the instability could lead to a sudden and dangerous escalation.”
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